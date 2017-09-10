Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Thomas Lemar and Raheem Sterling Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly face competition from Manchester United for Thomas Lemar with the Gunners also said still to be interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, the Gunners will renew their interest in Lemar "in January or next summer."

However, Lemar's representatives also know of interest from Jose Mourinho's side, who will make a "club record bid" for the Monaco winger.

The 21-year-old played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title success last season, and the attacking edge he has provided is neatly summarised by WhoScored.com:

Arsenal were keen to bring him to the Emirates at the end of the transfer window and reportedly submitted a £90 million bid, per Simon Mullock at the Mirror.

However, the move failed to materialise, and Arsene Wenger has said it is "not true" Lemar rejected Arsenal but that "he chose to stay at Monaco," according to Pat McLoughlin at Sky Sports.

Wenger has confirmed Arsenal will try to sign Lemar again, although they may have to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish if they are to tempt the youngster to the Emirates:

Meanwhile, the Gunners reportedly remain keen on Sterling who is "understood to be open to a return to London," according to Simon Jones at the Mail on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola refused to allow Sterling to leave for Arsenal in a straight swap with Alexis Sanchez on deadline day and wants the former Liverpool man to remain at the club.

However, City are expected to return with a £20 million bid for Sanchez in January, with Arsenal still keen on Sterling and Lemar as potential replacements, per Jones.

Guardiola has been asked about the possibility of Sterling leaving and said there was "zero chance" and that he is "100% committed" to Manchester City, per BBC Sport.

However, the City boss does have a whole host of attacking options to choose from with Gabriel Jesus particularly impressive, per Opta:

Leroy Sane also made an impression at the weekend, arriving as a substitute in the 5-0 win over Liverpool and scoring twice, as shown by WhoScored.com:

The potential arrival of Sanchez in January would heighten the fierce competition for places, which may affect Sterling who will want to be playing regular football ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018.