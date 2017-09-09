Terry Rozier Laughs off Being Subject of Celtics Trade Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge isn't afraid to make any move if he believes it will help his team, but that's not stopping Terry Rozier from feeling comfortable with his spot on the roster.

During a Saturday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub with Adam Kaufman, Rozier was asked if he gets nervous hearing his name mentioned in trade talks:

Rozier was the 16th overall selection in the 2015 NBA draft out of Louisville. He's been a role player in two seasons with the Celtics, setting career highs last season with 74 games played, 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

When the Orlando Magic were exploring deals for Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline in February, Jared Weiss of Celtics Blog noted the Celtics "were not willing to include Rozier" in any of their offers.

One reason the Celtics may value Rozier more than his overall stats suggest is due to his defensive prowess. He finished last season ranked eighth on the team with 1.4 defensive win shares, but he also played nearly 300 fewer minutes (1,263) than anyone else ahead of him.

With the Celtics trading for Kyrie Irving, who has had below-average defensive box plus-minus totals every year of his career, having a strong defensive backup at point guard will help head coach Brad Stevens' team reach their full potential next season.

