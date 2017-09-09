    Chelsea Issue Statement Asking Fans Not to Sing Alvaro Morata Song

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea attempts to get past Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
    Clive Mason/Getty Images

    Chelsea have released a statement asking fans not to sing a chant containing anti-Semitic language used to support striker Alvaro Morata.

    As shared by ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, the Blues striker took offence to the song, which was heard during Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League:

    Morata scored the opener and was praised by the fans with a chant aimed at rivals Tottenham Hotspur that contained an anti-Semitic slur, per Oliver Harbord of Football.London.

    This isn't the first time Chelsea fans have faced accusations of discrimination. A group of the club's supporters were filmed pushing a black passenger off a Paris metro in February 2015 ahead of a Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, per the Guardian's Angelique Chrisafis.

    Earlier this summer, defender Kenedy found himself in hot water after he posted two videos that insulted Chinese people and their culture, per Goal's Tom Maston.

