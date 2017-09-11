Pro Evolution Soccer 2018: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, Features and More

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The release of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is almost upon us, and the latest instalment of Konami's football sim looks set to build on last year's impressive entry.

The demo has been live since August 30 to whet appetites and show off the increased authenticity this year's edition boasts.

PES 2018's full release will contain a whole host of new features to enjoy, along with updated player ratings and more. Read on for a closer look at what to expect from the latest entry in the series.

Release Date: Tuesday (North America, South America), Thursday (Europe, Asia)

Player Ratings

Konami has teased some of the new player ratings for PES 2018.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer takes top billing ahead of the usual suspects as the best goalkeeper in the game:

Likewise, there are few surprises among the top defenders in the game with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci and Marcelo all present:

Players who pre-order PES 2018 will also receive eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Usain Bolt, who is making a special appearance in the game.

As is to be expected, the speedster's pace and explosive power stats will set him apart from other players:

He will also have an overall rating of 75.

Konami's Asim Tanvir believes fans shouldn't put too much stock in overall ratings, however:

While they provide an easily digestible measure of separating the players, specific attributes will vary and can be equally important when it comes to selecting your team.

New Features

There are a number of new features included in PES 2018, ranging from improved visuals to more realistic physics for the ball.

PES' global product and brand manager, Adam Bhatti, provided a quick run through of what's to come:

Among the core gameplay changes are the inclusions of Strategic Dribbling, which allows for greater control and protection of the ball when in possession, and Real Touch+, which boasts more lifelike control with different parts of the body and greater situational awareness in relation to opponents.

Set pieces have also been revamped, with different strategies and camera angles available to enhance deliveries.

Animation improvements and presentation tweaks will add more polish to the experience, while there will also be new online two vs. two and three vs. three co-op modes.

Random match selection returns, while seasonal objectives and release clauses are among the tweaks made to the Master League mode.

PC players will be pleased to hear the Steam version of the game has received significant enhancements, bringing it on par with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.