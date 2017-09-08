    Dont'a Hightower Knee Injury Reportedly Believed to Be MCL Sprain

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots is helped by training staff after suffering an injury during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has reportedly suffered what's believed to be a minor MCL sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, who added that Hightower could potentially play in Week 2 given the extra break the Patriots will have after playing on Thursday night.

    Hightower, 27, suffered the injury in the third quarter of New England's 42-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Losing Hightower for any time would be a significant loss for a Patriots team that gave up 271 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns to Kansas City's running backs Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West. And the Patriots are already thin at linebacker, as Phil Perry of CSNNE.com noted:

    "To begin the game, the Patriots used safety Jordan Richards as a linebacker on the end of the line opposite Hightower. Newcomer Cassius Marsh, another edge player, saw significant work after being traded to the Patriots less than a week ago. Kyle Van Noy tied for the team lead in snaps played with 68. David Harris, meanwhile, saw just two snaps as the Patriots relied on dime packages for much of the night."

    Another concern is the fact that Hightower has dealt with knee injuries throughout his career and missed 11 games between the 2014-16 seasons. He spent much of the preseason on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury, though Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald noted in August that Hightower was working with Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, to "build strength in his knee."

    Hightower may ultimately be able to play in Week 2, but his knee will continue to be a cause for unease in New England.

    Related

      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Marsh Vows to ‘Turn This S--t Around’

      Zack Cox
      via NESN.com
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Dilfer Willing to ‘Say Something Idiotic’ to Spark Pats

      Mike Cole
      via NESN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Michael Bennett & the Coming Year of Unprecedented Activism

      Jason Reid
      via The Undefeated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Don't Overreact About Early QB Struggles

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report