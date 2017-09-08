Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan Agree to New Contract

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic has signed a new deal at Inter Milan that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Inter released a statement on Friday confirming the news, which will be a blow to Manchester United.

According to Gazzette dello Sport (h/t The Sun's Jake Lambourne), the deal includes a clause preventing him from joining the Premier League outfit after they spent the summer unsuccessfully pursuing him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.