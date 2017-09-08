    Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan Agree to New Contract

    September 8, 2017

    MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 20: Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale Milano drinks a bottle of water during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on August 20, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
    Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

    Ivan Perisic has signed a new deal at Inter Milan that will keep him at the club until 2022.

    Inter released a statement on Friday confirming the news, which will be a blow to Manchester United.

    According to Gazzette dello Sport (h/t The Sun's Jake Lambourne), the deal includes a clause preventing him from joining the Premier League outfit after they spent the summer unsuccessfully pursuing him.

                     

