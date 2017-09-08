Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Reportedly Canceled as UFC 215 Main Event

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ray Borg and Demetrious Johnson will reportedly not be fighting in Saturday's main event at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Canada.

On Thursday, Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported Borg had to withdraw from the scheduled bout because of an illness. The women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will be the replacement pay-per-view main event.

Helwani cited sources who said Borg "was deemed unfit to fight by UFC doctors," although he noted the illness was not related to the fighter's weight cut.

According to Helwani, there are no finalized plans for rescheduling, but he granted the organization would prefer to rebook the flyweight title fight as soon as possible.

This news comes after Johnson tied Anderson's Silva record by defending his flyweight title for a 10th time. His last fight came at UFC Fight Night on April 15 when he defeated Wilson Reis by submission in the third round.

As for Borg, he won his last fight as well via unanimous decision against Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night on March 11.