    Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Reportedly Canceled as UFC 215 Main Event

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    EDMONTON, AB - SEPTEMBER 07: UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson holds an open workout session for fans and media at Rogers Place on September 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Ray Borg and Demetrious Johnson will reportedly not be fighting in Saturday's main event at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Canada. 

    On Thursday, Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported Borg had to withdraw from the scheduled bout because of an illness. The women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will be the replacement pay-per-view main event.

    Helwani cited sources who said Borg "was deemed unfit to fight by UFC doctors," although he noted the illness was not related to the fighter's weight cut.

    According to Helwani, there are no finalized plans for rescheduling, but he granted the organization would prefer to rebook the flyweight title fight as soon as possible.

    This news comes after Johnson tied Anderson's Silva record by defending his flyweight title for a 10th time. His last fight came at UFC Fight Night on April 15 when he defeated Wilson Reis by submission in the third round.

    As for Borg, he won his last fight as well via unanimous decision against Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night on March 11.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      DJ on Cusp of History

      Chad Dundas
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Not Interested in UFC 215? Blame Dana White.

      Jeremy Botter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Velasquez Doesn't Expect to Fight This Year

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fertitta Brothers Sell Off Remaining Stake of UFC

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report