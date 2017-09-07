Chelsea Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Latest, Atakan Akkaynak Rumours

Claude Paris/Associated Press

The agent of Napoli star and long-time rumoured Chelsea transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly has explained his client decided to stay in Italy to chase the Serie A title. Elsewhere, the Blues are said to be among the clubs looking at teenage prospect Atakan Akkaynak.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Metro's Tom Olver), Koulibaly's representative Bruno Satin said his client truly believes in the team's title chances this year, and that's why he decided against leaving Napoli:

“The Scudetto pact?

“Kalidou stayed because he has a strong contract and he knows that with these teammates and this staff they can have important ambitions and try to win the Scudetto."

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Chelsea have long been linked with the Senegal international, while Liverpool were also linked with Koulibaly this summer. Per the report, the Blues again tried to land him before the start of the new season but eventually settled for the cheaper Antonio Rudiger.

Napoli have a reputation for being shrewd negotiators in the transfer market and rarely sell a player for a fee deemed market value.

Squawka's Greg Johnson liked his fit at Anfield this summer but noted he could be very expensive:

With several years left on his contract, Koulibaly is unlikely to move to the Premier League anytime soon unless he starts to act out and rebel against his current club. Judging by these latest comments, that won't happen, as the defender appears perfectly happy in Naples.

Meanwhile, Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported both the Blues and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Akkaynak, an 18-year-old prospect currently on the books at Bayer Leverkusen. Roma are also said to be interested.

Filipe Farinha/Getty Images

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of Germany's top young stars and expected to debut for Leverkusen's senior team at some point this season. He has several years left on his contract, meaning any move will have to go through his current club.

Chelsea have signed plenty of young talents over the years but do not have the best reputation for nurturing players and giving them chances in the first team, evidenced by the summer exodus of youngsters. Competing with the likes of Barcelona to land Akkaynak could be tricky as a result―and that's if he decides to leave Leverkusen to begin with.