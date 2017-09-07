Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Target Pedro, Atakan Akkaynak Rumours

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly preparing a move for Chelsea winger Pedro in January.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport), the Bianconeri are "keeping close tabs" on the Spaniard ahead of the winter transfer window and could look to him to reinforce their options in the final third.

After a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, Barcelona veteran Pedro produced a superb campaign last year to help the Blues win the Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final.

Between the two competitions, he contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches.

Chelsea shared one of his strikes on Twitter:

Two more of his goals earned him Premier League accolades, per Squawka Football:

The 30-year-old is a hard-working player, but he also adds pace and guile to Chelsea's play in the final third.

Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes hailed his importance to the team last season:

He'll continue to play a significant role in Chelsea's fortunes this year, so while he'd make a strong addition to Juve's lineup, the Blues aren't likely to part with him, particularly in January.

Meanwhile, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea, Roma and Barcelona are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen starlet Atakan Akkaynak.

The 18-year-old midfielder is yet to play a senior game for Leverkusen but his performances at youth level with Germany have caught the eye, and Kinsella cited his strengths as his leadership, use of both feet and the ability to contribute both going forward and defensively.

Filipe Farinha/Getty Images

With Chelsea's policy of hoovering up young talent, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to sign him in the near future.

However, it has become rare for their youngsters to find a path to first-team football at Stamford Bridge.

If the Blues snap up Akkaynak and he develops into a player capable of contributing at their level, they would do well to give him the opportunity to prove himself.