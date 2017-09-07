Previewing New England Patriots' Week 1 Matchup with Kansas City Chiefs

1 of 6

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Before we dig into the game itself, let's check out some of the latest news and rumors surrounding New England's Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs.

Solder off Injury Report

One of the biggest developments for New England heading into the game is the fact Nate Solder is no longer listed on the team's injury report (we'll look at that later). The starting left tackle had been sidelined during the preseason, and there was speculation he could miss the season opener.

The Patriots will need Solder to stay healthy throughout this game, as backup tackle Cameron Fleming is dealing with an injury and may not be a full-go.

Patriots add Dorsett

With Julian Edelman out, the Patriots decided to add some veteran receiver help for the offense. They traded away third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett in order to acquire Phillip Dorsett from the Indianapolis Colts.

The wideout is an explosive receiver who averaged 16.0 yards per reception last season. He also provides value as a returner.

While Dorsett has only been with the Patriots for days, we could see him on the field sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old doesn't seem to be struggling with the playbook.

"I wouldn't say [it's been] overwhelming. I think I'm a pretty smart guy," he said, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com.

Who Will Return Punts for New England?

Dorsett's return potential is important for the Patriots because they have a serious question mark at the returner position—and it's why we may see him make an early debut.

Edelman, a quality returner, is off the table. So is cornerback Cyrus Jones, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus against the New York Giants in the preseason finale. A healthy Dion Lewis gives the Patriots their answer at kick returner, but he doesn't generally return punts.

Could the Patriots give Lewis a shot at returning punts on Thursday? It's a move that could pay off, especially if the team believes a full backfield will alter his offensive impact. The likely alternative is wideout Danny Amendola, who is a solid returner in his own right.

There is risk involved here for New England, of course. Subjecting either Lewis or Amendola to an increased injury risk on special teams could have devastating consequences.

The Patriots would probably feel a lot better if they had a relatively expendable player such as Jones to utilize in the role.