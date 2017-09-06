Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw, Danny Rose and Bacary Sagna Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are considering using Luke Shaw in a swap deal to tempt Tottenham Hotspur to part with Danny Rose in January.

James Nursey of the Mirror (h/t the Manchester Evening News' Charlotte Duncker) reported Shaw might only have until Christmas to prove his long-term value to manager Jose Mourinho. United recently executed a one-year option to tie the defender to Old Trafford until 2019, but he might be used as a makeweight to capture Rose.

Per Nursey, Shaw arrived at the club from Southampton in a £27 million deal after impressing for the Saints in the Premier League. The youngster soon broke into the England squad and was regarded as one of Europe's best developing talents.

However, his time at the Theatre of Dreams has seen him plagued by injury, including a horrendous leg break. Shaw's confidence was ruined after the major injury, and he is yet to return to his best form.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News in July, United are prepared to persist with Shaw but will continue to monitor Rose's situation at Spurs.

Kyle Walker's big-money move to Manchester City could be viewed by Rose as the path for his career if United make a concrete offer for his services. Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino worked with Shaw at Southampton and is well aware of the 22-year-old's potential if he needs a replacement at left-back.

Per Duncker, United could also turn to former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, who is currently without a club. The France international is hugely experienced and would offer Mourinho steady service from the bench.

The 34-year-old featured in 21 games for City last term in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

Sagna has played in English football since 2007, and United need coverage at right-back after allowing Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave on loan to Crystal Palace.

Antonio Valencia has made the right-back position his own, but United lack knowledge in the position throughout the squad.

Sagna would be a great short-term option for United, as they battle for silverware domestically and in Europe.

Shaw deserves a year to prove himself to Mourinho, but the self-proclaimed Special One is notoriously impatient with players out of his starting XI.

The defender has shown flashes of brilliance when allowed to attack from deep, but Mourinho clearly questions Shaw's ability to fit into his system as a defensive-minded full-back.

Mourinho likes one full-back to sit while the other attacks, and Shaw has been exposed when tasked to do this.