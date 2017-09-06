    Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw, Danny Rose and Bacary Sagna Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Luke Shaw of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford on March 20, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United are considering using Luke Shaw in a swap deal to tempt Tottenham Hotspur to part with Danny Rose in January.

    James Nursey of the Mirror (h/t the Manchester Evening NewsCharlotte Duncker) reported Shaw might only have until Christmas to prove his long-term value to manager Jose Mourinho. United recently executed a one-year option to tie the defender to Old Trafford until 2019, but he might be used as a makeweight to capture Rose.

    Per Nursey, Shaw arrived at the club from Southampton in a £27 million deal after impressing for the Saints in the Premier League. The youngster soon broke into the England squad and was regarded as one of Europe's best developing talents.

    However, his time at the Theatre of Dreams has seen him plagued by injury, including a horrendous leg break. Shaw's confidence was ruined after the major injury, and he is yet to return to his best form.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News in July, United are prepared to persist with Shaw but will continue to monitor Rose's situation at Spurs.

    Kyle Walker's big-money move to Manchester City could be viewed by Rose as the path for his career if United make a concrete offer for his services. Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino worked with Shaw at Southampton and is well aware of the 22-year-old's potential if he needs a replacement at left-back.

    Per Duncker, United could also turn to former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, who is currently without a club. The France international is hugely experienced and would offer Mourinho steady service from the bench.

    The 34-year-old featured in 21 games for City last term in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

    MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Bacary Sagna of Manchester City arrives at the stadium ahead of The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Middlesbrough and Manchester City at Riverside Stadium on March 11, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Sagna has played in English football since 2007, and United need coverage at right-back after allowing Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave on loan to Crystal Palace.

    Antonio Valencia has made the right-back position his own, but United lack knowledge in the position throughout the squad.

    Sagna would be a great short-term option for United, as they battle for silverware domestically and in Europe.

    Shaw deserves a year to prove himself to Mourinho, but the self-proclaimed Special One is notoriously impatient with players out of his starting XI.

    The defender has shown flashes of brilliance when allowed to attack from deep, but Mourinho clearly questions Shaw's ability to fit into his system as a defensive-minded full-back.

    Mourinho likes one full-back to sit while the other attacks, and Shaw has been exposed when tasked to do this.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool to Give Woodburn Huge Pay Raise

      David Maddock
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Vardy 'Pleased' He Turned Down Arsenal, Open to MLS

      Matt Law,
      via The Telegraph
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Mourinho Needs One More Transfer Window

      The Busby Babe
      via The Busby Babe
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Man Utd and Barca to Battle for Griezmann in January

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report