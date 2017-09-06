Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, David De Gea Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United will face stiff competition for the signing of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, with the Spanish giants ready to move for the attacker in January.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) reported Barca will attempt to recruit the France international in order to retain Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. That report said Griezmann's capture is central in keeping Messi committed to the Catalan team.

The 26-year-old was in electric form last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

Joe Miles of The Sun reported the player could be available at a saving of £91.5 million as his recent release clause of £183.14 million halved on Aug. 31, 2017.

Per Duncker, Griezmann's former agent revealed the only reason he did not move to Old Trafford in the summer was his loyalty to Atletico after they were punished with a transfer embargo. United could opt to tempt him in 12 months, but Barca's interest could see a standoff in January.

According to Miles, Griezmann said his chances of joining the Red Devils were 60 per cent in the last transfer window, but United were unable to complete the deal.

In other Red Devils news, David De Gea will reportedly rekindle his move to Real Madrid next summer.

Diario Gol (h/t the Mirror) reported the United No. 1 has asked Real captain Sergio Ramos to help broker a deal, aiding a switch to the UEFA Champions League holders. The report said Real are the only team De Gea will leave United for, and he is ready to return to his home nation after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

De Gea is arguably the best stopper on the planet at present, and his consistency has risen to world-class levels over many seasons.

The 26-year-old kept 14 clean sheets in 35 Premier League appearances last term, according to Squawka, achieving an average claim success of 96 per cent for the season.

De Gea remains a huge part of manager Jose Mourinho's defence, but the team have been noticeably less reliant on their 'keeper in the opening games of the campaign.

The player was forced to save United multiple times in matches over the past three seasons, but he has had less to do after Mourinho strengthened his back four.

United have been successful in keeping De Gea out of Los Blancos' clutches for an extended period, but it appears inevitable he will eventually return to the city of his birth.