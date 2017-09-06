Mike Conley, Marc Gasol Reportedly Considered 'Untouchable' by Grizzlies

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

While some key players have departed in free agency or remain unsigned this offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies are not moving toward a rebuilding phase that would lead to a trade of center Marc Gasol or guard Mike Conley.

Per Matt Moore of CBS Sports, Gasol and Conley are considered "untouchable" in any trade conversations the Grizzlies might have with other teams.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported in July two NBA executives said Gasol was "worth keeping an eye on" for a possible trade.

Mannix mentioned the Boston Celtics as a potential landing spot for Gasol in a deal, though he didn't say if the two teams discussed a trade. This was also before the Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies let Zach Randolph, who spent the past eight seasons with the team, sign with the Sacramento Kings this summer as a free agent. Veteran guard Tony Allen, who played with the Grizzlies the past seven seasons, remains a free agent.

Gasol and Conley are still under long-term contracts with the Grizzlies. Gasol can opt out of his deal after the 2018-19 season. Conley is signed through 2020-21 after receiving a five-year max extension last summer.

The Grizzlies have endured their longest sustained stretch of success with Gasol and Conley as their centerpieces. The franchise has made seven straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013.