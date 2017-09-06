Video Surfaces of Michael Bennett Being Handcuffed After Mayweather-McGregor

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Video of an officer handcuffing Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and taking him to the ground after the Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas surfaced Wednesday—hours after the Pro Bowler released a statement on the situation.

TMZ Sports obtained the video (Warning: NSFW language):

Bennett, 31, tweeted a statement earlier Wednesday saying the officers used excessive force. He said the initial officer pointed a gun at his head and threatened to "blow [his] f--king head off."

"The Officers' excessive force was unbearable. I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed," Bennett said in his statement. "All I could think of was 'I'm going to die to no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.' My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls. Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her?"

The officers eventually allowed Bennett to leave after placing him in a car "for what felt like an eternity until they apparently realized I was not a thug, common criminal or ordinary black man but Michael Bennett a famous professional football player."

Bennett said he has retained a civil rights attorney in the case and is exploring a potential lawsuit against the officers.