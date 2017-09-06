Bernardo Silva Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo Role in Manchester City Move

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva has said Cristiano Ronaldo helped convince him to move to Manchester City, with the former Monaco man making the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Silva explained that he discussed the city of Manchester with fellow Portugal international Ronaldo during the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup, and the Real Madrid star said it would be a "great move," per FourFourTwo.

Ronaldo knows Manchester well having spent six years with rivals United, winning three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

Meanwhile, Silva enjoyed an impressive season last time out with Monaco, helping the French side win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

He then moved to City at the end of the season in a deal worth £43.6 million, per Marcus Christenson and Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian.

The 23-year-old missed the start of pre-season at City due to his Confederations Cup exploits and has said that during the tournament Ronaldo helped convince him that Manchester was the place to be:

"When I was with Portugal at the Confederations Cup and about to sign, I asked Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani about the city. They told me how much they enjoyed it here.

"They said that all of the people were great and that it’s a real football city. The Premier League, too—a competitive league with full stadiums each week and everyone watching. They both said it would be a great move."

There are high expectations of Silva at City following his exploits last season, and he could turn out to be a bargain, according to football writer Shane Burns:

Silva's arrival gives manager Pep Guardiola even more options in attacking midfield. He can play on either the the right or left of midfield, or as a playmaker in a central role, and could potentially be the long-term replacement for 31-year-old David Silva.