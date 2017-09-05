Marlins Allow Players' Families to Travel with Team Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins will allow players' families to travel with the team this week with Hurricane Irma heading toward South Florida.

"[Team owner] Jeffrey [Loria] ultimately made the decision that all the families are going to get to go with us, travel the whole trip, kids and the whole thing, and really provide a service for our families, which is really very nice of the organization," manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com.

The Marlins are scheduled to wrap up a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at home Wednesday before hitting the road for a seven-game road trip against Atlanta and Philadelphia.

"We all feel the same way, you all feel the same way too," Mattingly added. "If you had your kids here and you're leaving on a trip, it's not the best feeling to leave your family somewhere."

Members of the Tampa Bay Rays are also reportedly making contingency plans now that Hurricane Irma is listed as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, according to CNN.com's Steve Almasy, Nicole Chavez and Jason Hanna.

"I'm pretty [much] kind of panicking about it; I don't know what to do," outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. "A lot of things can happen with its path and all that, but Mother Nature is undefeated every time certain things like this happen. It's scary nonetheless. Me being from Indiana, this is all new to me."

The Rays are scheduled to depart Thursday for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins Friday. Questions remain regarding the status of their series against the New York Yankees that is currently scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 11.

According to Topkin, the Rays and MLB officials are expected to reach a decision by Friday about possibly relocating the series to Yankee Stadium or a neutral site—as was the case last week when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers played three games at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.