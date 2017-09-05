Buccaneers-Dolphins Game Won't Be Played in Miami Due to Hurricane Irma

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins won't be played in Miami on Sunday due to the impending threat from Hurricane.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald shared the NFL's full statement. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Rapoport noted options for the game reportedly include moving it to a neutral site on Sunday or keeping the game in Miami to be played at a later date.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Tuesday the NFL held a conference call to determine the status of the game.

Per Weather.com, Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane, meaning it currently has sustained wind speeds over 157 mph.

The site also notes that Hurricane Irma is "increasingly likely to target parts of the Florida peninsula" this weekend and could reach Miami on Sunday morning with wind speeds estimated around 145 mph.

If the Buccaneers and Dolphins are unable to find a neutral-site location for their game this weekend, the two teams both have a bye in Week 11 and could make it up at that point.