Nikki Bella Says She Would Love to Fight Against or with Ronda Rousey in WWE

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Nikki Bella is on an extended hiatus from WWE, but the two-time Divas champion made it clear she'd come back at the drop of a hat if it meant getting in the ring with Ronda Rousey.

Bella told TMZ Sports she'd be willing to fight with or against the former UFC women's bantamweight champion:

Rousey has long been discussed as a natural fit to cross over from UFC to WWE. She's a self-avowed fan of the company, and her experience in mixed martial arts would likely ease her transition to professional wrestling.

Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015 in what proved to be more of a one-off occasion, but WWE may be getting the ball rolling on a storyline involving the UFC star.

Triple H told ESPN last week the company had stayed in touch with Rousey, and The Game asserted his belief Rousey would formally signal a willingness to make the jump to WWE when her time is up in UFC.

And in the biggest sign so far, WWE shared video Monday of a confrontation at the Mae Young Classic involving Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke and three of WWE's Four Horsewomen: Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch:

Were she still an active competitor, Bella would likely be among the top options to be involved in a match with Rousey.

However, it appears WWE plans to go in a different direction with Rousey based on Monday's video.