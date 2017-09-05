NFL Reportedly Doesn't Have Timeline for Decision on Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to wait for a decision on his appeal, there isn't a time frame in place for him to be eligible to play in Week 1.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there is "no deadline" for independent arbitrator Harold Henderson to make a ruling on Tuesday that would impact Elliott's ability to play in Week 1.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported a ruling on Elliott's appeal had to be issued by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday for him to be eligible to play in the Cowboys' season opener against the New York Giants.

Rapoport clarified on Tuesday that the deadline pertains to Elliott's salary and that he will be paid for Week 1 if he remains on the roster past 4 p.m. ET.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games on Aug. 11 after it was determined he violated the league's personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence accusations made by his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in June 2016.

Elliott appealed the suspension, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sept. 1 the NFL Players Association filed a temporary restraining order "to block any suspension upheld" by Henderson.

To counter the NFLPA, A.J. Perez of USA Today reported Monday the NFL filed a motion to dismiss Elliott's case in United States district court. Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated noted a portion of the NFL's argument cites its victory over Tom Brady, and his subsequent four-game suspension in the 2016 season, seven different times.

The Cowboys host the Giants in the season opener for both teams on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.