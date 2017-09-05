Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool could lose Emre Can to Manchester United or Chelsea next summer, with the Germany international available as a free agent.

Tuttosport (h/t Metro) reported the Reds could see the player sign for either of their Premier League rivals as his contract runs down at Anfield. Bayern Munich and Juventus are also both interested in the midfielder, who can speak to foreign teams in January.

Per Metro, Juve general manager Beppe Marotta confirmed the Italian champions' admiration, saying:

"Liverpool are holding on tight to Emre Can.

"His contract expires in June. We’ll be able to negotiate with him from January.

"We won’t hide the fact we like him, but currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar."

The versatile defensive player has greatly developed after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Can featured in 32 Premier League games last term, scoring five and creating two assists, according to WhoScored.com.

In other Reds news, Philippe Coutinho could refuse to feature for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in an attempt to force a switch to Barcelona in January.

Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express) reported the Brazil international is upset manager Jurgen Klopp refused to allow him to depart for Barca, and is considering "radical" ideas in order to leave Merseyside. Coutinho could refuse to represent Liverpool in Europe, freeing him up to be eligible for Barca's Champions League campaign in the second half of the season.

Per Amako, former Brazil international Neto has criticised Coutinho's new-found superstar status.

Speaking to Brazilian TV show Os Donos da Bola, Neto said:



"So you know, how many titles he has won with Liverpool? None. Just to make it clear to you, because it seems that Philippe Coutinho is Zico, he’s Socrates, who did not win the World Cup. But they deserved to win! Philippe Coutinho is not all that you're talking about. Calm down, slow down. He is a very good player, only he has not won a World Cup for us."

Coutinho's rise to the top of the game has been rapid, but it's true he has not yet proved himself against the best talent in Europe.

If the player stays at Liverpool until January or the summer, it would be unwise of him to make unreasonable demands about his availability, or Klopp might bench him indefinitely.

Coutinho remains an exciting figure, but he is not in the same world-class category as Neymar if he finally gets the move he demands to Catalonia.