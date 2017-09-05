WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 5

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Harsh words were the hallmark of Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

Kevin Owens took uncomfortable shots at SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon. Carmella hit her loyal goon James Ellsworth with merciless lines. And Dolph Ziggler insulted the South Dakota audience, holding nothing back.

Owens' low blows were part of a story arc WWE used to build SmackDown around. The show began with KO berating McMahon and ended with him promising to bring havoc on the blue brand next week.

Not every narrative was as rich and effective as Owens', however. Ziggler's attempt to reinvent himself fell flat. Sami Zayn continues to be a non-factor for some reason. And the feud between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin hasn't hit a high gear yet.

Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown, highlighting the hits and misses of a busy night.