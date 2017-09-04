WWE Announces Raw Will Be Live on Christmas, New Year's Day for 1st Time

Credit: WWE.com

WWE fans will receive an extra present on Christmas Day in the form of a live edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE announced it will for the first time broadcast live editions of Raw on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. In the past, the company had aired a pre-taped Raw broadcast or a "Tribute to the Troops" special in lieu of airing the show live on television.

With the way WWE always plays up the holiday season, fans should expect a Christmas bonanza on Dec. 25. Topping the visual of Braun Strowman bodyslamming a Christmas tree will be difficult, though.

The move is a bit of a gamble in that filling an arena on Christmas Day and New Year's Day may not be easy. The former holiday is generally reserved for time with one's family, while many are recovering from parties the night before regarding the latter holiday.

WWE will also be competing with college football on New Year's Day, with the College Football Playoff semifinals kicking off at 5 p.m. ET, with another game at 8:45 p.m. ET.

However, the company may be using the live Raws as a way to deliver a surprise or two in order to draw attention to the respective shows as the proverbial Road to WrestleMania begins next January.