    Barcelona Transfer News: Hector Bellerin Wanted Camp Nou Move, Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on August 19, 2017. Stoke won the game 1-0. / AFP PHOTO / Roland Harrison / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ROLAND HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images)
    ROLAND HARRISON/Getty Images

    Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin reportedly had his head turned by summer links to Barcelona and told Gunners manager Arsene Wenger he wanted to leave the north London club.

    According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Spaniard Bellerin told Wenger of his desire to depart the Emirates Stadium after returning from the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Poland, in which La Rojita were beaten in the final:

    Ornstein added that Arsenal were determined not to lose 22-year-old Bellerin, among others, and managed to keep him at the club.

    Bellerin spent his formative years in Barcelona's academy before switching to Arsenal's youth ranks in 2011, and he has been consistently linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the last year, per Paul Hirst in the Times.

    Football Espana explained the links re-emerged in the summer—despite Bellerin signing a new deal with Arsenal back in November—as Barca had only Aleix Vidal as a genuine right-back option.

    However, Bellerin failed to force a move to the Catalan giants, who instead signed Nelson Semedo from Benfica.

    The Spain international's performances for Arsenal since the start of the new Premier League season have not been his best—especially in the recent 4-0 defeat to Liverpool—and are perhaps indicative of a player who is unsettled, per ESPN.co.uk's Mark Ogden and the Sunday Times' Duncan Castles:

    Bellerin will need to up his standard if he is to remain on Barca's radar and earn a potential return to the club in the future.

    If he continues in his current form, the Blaugrana may eventually be relieved to have failed in their attempts to snap him up. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Did Barca Reject Dybala TWICE?! 😱

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Boy's Reaction to Being a Utd Mascot...🤐

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Man City Could Have Had Dembele for £8M

      acast
      via acast
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Dybala's New Agent Could Be Good News for Barca

      Sport EN
      via sport