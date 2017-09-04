    Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Baba Rahman and Kenedy

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    VELDEN, AUSTRIA - JULY 20: Baba Rahman of Chelsea in action during the friendly match between WAC RZ Pellets and Chelsea F.C. at Worthersee Stadion on July 20, 2016 in Velden, Austria. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

    Galatasaray are reportedly in talks with Chelsea to sign either Baba Rahman or Kenedy.

    According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t TalkSport), the Turkish transfer window does not shut until Friday and Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun is in negotiations with the Blues.

    Rahman is the primary target, though a loan deal for Kenedy is seen as an alternative should the 20-time Turkish champions fail to land the former.

    Both players signed in August 2015 but have yet to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, and they have made just 45 appearances for Chelsea between them.

    Rahman arrived as an impressive prospect from Augsburg on the back of a strong campaign in the Bundesliga, during which he won 91 tackles and 77 aerial duels in 31 appearances, as well as successfully completing 66 per cent of his take-ons and creating 24 chances, per Squawka.

    However, after spending much of his first year in west London on the bench, he was loaned out to Schalke 04 last season but saw his campaign cut short by injury.

    GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 17: Onur Bulut of Freiburg and Abdul Rahman Baba of Schalke battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg at Veltins-Arena on December 17, 2016 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Partly as a result of that injury, Rahman has not been included in Chelsea's Premier League squad.

    While the 23-year-old recovers, Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported the Ghana international isn't likely to leave Chelsea until January:

    Kinsella further dismissed the speculation linking him with Galatasaray:

    Likewise, manager Antonio Conte might be reluctant to part with Kenedy because of a lack of cover for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

    Football.London's Oliver Harbord reported as much:

    Davide Zappacosta's arrival on deadline day added to Chelsea's depth, and Cesar Azpilicueta is capable of playing at wing-back.

    If the Spaniard did that, Conte would still have Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill and David Luiz to comprise his back three.

    However, shifting the ever-reliable Azpilicueta out of the back three is hardly ideal, so it would be understandable if Conte did opt to keep both Rahman and Kenedy at the club, at least until the winter transfer window.

