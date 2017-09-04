Mae Young Classic Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights for Round of 16

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

WWE released the remaining episodes of the Mae Young Classic on Monday. These shows feature the second, third and fourth rounds, with the big finale set to take place during a live broadcast on September 12.

The first round of matches featured some great action, and a few Superstars managed to stand out from the rest through dominant performances or displays of charisma.

Celebrities and wrestlers from NXT and the main roster were shown in the crowd supporting everyone who competed. Johnny Gargano was there for his wife, Candice LeRae, while Ronda Rousey showed up to support fellow Four Horsewoman, Shayna Baszler.

Kairi Sane, Abbey Laith, Rachel Evers and Mia Yim got a lot of attention on social media after their first-round matches, and Serena Deeb was welcomed back by the WWE Universe with open arms.

We don't know how many of these Superstars WWE will sign once the tournament is over, but the company could definitely beef up its women's division in NXT or on the main roster.

Let's take a look at everything from the second block of four episodes from the Mae Young Classic.