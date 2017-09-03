Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Lionel Messi and Arda Turan Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his future at the club, while midfielder Arda Turan is said to be expected to leave Camp Nou for Galatasaray this week.

According to Jake Lambourne at The Sun, the Argentinian is "seriously considering his future" and has "grown frustrated" after a chaotic transfer window for Barcelona.

The Liga giants were stunned in August when Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the arrival of Neymar for a world-record fee.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

But Barcelona struggled to bring in replacements, and sporting director Robert Fernandez has said the club tried, and failed, to sign Marco Verratti, Inigo Martinez and Jean Michael Seri this summer, per Robert Summerscales at the Daily Mail.

However, Barcelona did manage to bring in Nelson Semedo, Paulinho, Gerard Deulofeu and Ousmane Dembele.

Messi has also still not signed a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer, although Barcelona director Albert Soler has said there is "no problem," per Jamie Smith at Goal.

According to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Messi's deal is agreed and he will sign it at some point:

However, the 30-year-old's refusal to extend his deal will worry fans, and Squawka illustrated just how vital he is to Barcelona:

Turan, meanwhile, is reportedly said to be ready to leave Barcelona this summer, with a return to Galatasaray expected, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

The transfer window in Turkey does not shut until Friday, September 8, with the Turkish side said to be working on a season-long loan, per the report.

Turan has yet to feature for Barcelona this season, suggesting he is not in new coach Ernesto Valverde's plans, and it would be little surprise if he were to leave and return to the club where he started his career.