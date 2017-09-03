Manchester United Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United missed out on Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo this summer because of Kylian Mbappe's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, but the Red Devils could capture Antoine Griezmann in January for a hugely reduced fee.

Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) reported Ronaldo had "made it clear" he was ready to return to Old Trafford, but Mbappe's refusal to move to Los Blancos killed the potential deal. Mbappe's father remained unconvinced about advising his son on a move to the Spanish capital, inadvertently ending Ronaldo's hopes of a switch to the Premier League.

Per Castles, Ronaldo recently told a Spanish court he "would like to go back to England," but the transfer window has closed without the player getting his wish. Mbappe opted for a switch to PSG, and United added Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returns for the second half of the campaign.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Ronaldo's return to the Theatre of Dreams would have been the ultimate arrival for United fans who dream of seeing the Portugal captain in red once more.

The forward scored 37 goals and provided 11 assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last term, according to WhoScored.com, as Madrid won both tournaments.

Ronaldo's potential partnership with Romelu Lukaku would have been a mouthwatering prospect, and United supporters will now dream of their former idol returning at a later date.

Ibrahimovic proved a veteran can score goals in England late in his career despite the physical nature of the Premier League, and Ronaldo could make an impact if he leaves Spain next summer.

REMY GABALDA/Getty Images

In other news, United's long chase of Griezmann might yet bear fruit after rumours surfaced about a massive reduction in his release clause once the January transfer window opens.

According to Joe Miles of The Sun, United could save as much as £91.5 million on the France international: "Griezmann signed a new contract extension that saw his release clause rocket from £91.57 million to £183.14 million. However, this new deal expired on August 31, 2017, and his release clause is set to be halved."

Griezmann was a primary target for United at the back end of last season, but the player remained in the Spanish capital as coach Jose Mourinho signed Lukaku from Everton.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Per Miles, the player appeared mixed about a move to English football, but a midseason transfer could favour all parties as United chase domestic and European glory.

Griezmann would be the perfect long-term partner for Lukaku in Mourinho's attack, and the presence of Paul Pogba would also tempt the hitman.

Pogba and Griezmann are friends and international team-mates, and their personal chemistry could see the Old Trafford giants complete a deal with Atletico Madrid in future.