Real Madrid Transfer News: New David De Gea Setback Reported, Latest Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata's failed transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United has reportedly damaged the relationship between the two clubs, and star goalkeeper David de Gea could not move to Los Blancos as a result.

That's according to OkDiario (h/t Daily Star's James Walters), who reported Morata nearly made the move to Old Trafford, but Real wouldn't lower their asking price. He instead joined Premier League rivals Chelsea, while United brought in Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the Red Devils.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The two clubs already had a shaky relationship following De Gea's transfer debacle in 2015, where he came close to returning to Spain. An error with a fax machine saw the deal fall through, however, and the 26-year-old signed a new contract shortly after.

He's maintained his high level of play since and has never fully escaped transfer speculation, with most pundits believing the European champions still want De Gea. His great showings for the national team and popularity in Spain have made him a perfect target for Los Blancos.

As shared by Squawka Football, De Gea has been a crucial player for the Red Devils:

Per the report, United manager Jose Mourinho is still "desperate" to keep De Gea at the club, and at this point in time, he wants to avoid selling to Real at all cost.

The Spanish champions have a fine stopper of their own, with Keylor Navas guarding their net for the last few years. He struggled at times during the 2016-17 campaign but ended the season in solid form, and the Costa Rican has started the 2017-18 campaign very well.

De Gea is in a class of his own, however, and is still very popular in the city as a former member of rival Atletico Madrid.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Spain No. 1 is expected to return to Madrid at some point and join Real, but with his current contract running until 2019 and the two clubs not on the best of terms, it might not happen anytime soon.

United have the financial muscle to hold out for a massive transfer fee or simply not accept a fee at all, and De Gea has already shown he won't force a move―in 2015, he put the team above his own wishes and returned to the starting XI as soon as the saga was over.

Navas still appears to have plenty in the tank, so Real don't have to force a move until the time is right.