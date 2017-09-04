Ranking the Best 20 Value-for-Money Moves of the Summer Transfer Window

0 of 12

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

You'd think finding value-for-money moves in a transfer window that ripped the record books to shreds would be difficult, but the truth is plenty of shrewd business still went on.

Away from the glare of Neymar's €222 million move and Barcelona's wild bidding strategy, the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Inter Milan and more all pulled off steals in the market.

Our short(long) list contained 49 names, and we had to remove 19 genuinely excellent deals as we whittled things down.

It was a hard process and it's bound to leave one or two readers feeling jilted, but trust us when we say we examined the transfers made by Europe's top five leagues and scoured them for the best deals.

A few housekeeping notes on what will not feature here: