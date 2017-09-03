Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Talks Thomas Lemar, Jack Wilshere Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed the club did make a €100 million (£92 million) offer for Monaco's Thomas Lemar on the final day of the transfer window.

Speaking to Telefoot (h/t Kelechi Nkoro), the Arsenal boss also admitted they retain an interest in the France international:

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Gunners made their move for the midfielder on Thursday ahead of the transfer deadline. Per the piece, Liverpool were also said to be keen on the player as well as being Lemar's preferred option. Eventually, time ran out before either side was able to complete a move.

Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman thinks it's strange to see Wenger speak so candidly about signing the Monaco man:

However, it appears Arsenal made a big play for the midfielder, that despite Wenger claiming just days before that any hopes of securing the Frenchman were "dead," per Riath Al-Samarrai of MailOnline.

Had Arsenal brought in the youngster for that amount, it would have far surpassed the club-record fee paid for Alexandre Lacazette earlier in the summer. Per BBC Sport, the striker will potentially cost the Gunners £52.6 million.

While Wenger has made it clear the remarkable offer for Lemar was on the table, Joe.co.uk doubted whether the club were ever willing to pay that much for the midfielder:

It would be no surprise to see the Gunners keep tabs on Lemar, as he's one of the most exciting prospects in European football at the moment.

He showcased as much on Thursday following the flurry of transfer speculation, netting twice for France in an emphatic win over the Netherlands. It appears as though the 21-year-old has the talent and temperament to go to the top of the game; that'll be why the likes of Arsenal are willing to spend big on him.

Jack Wilshere Rejected Birmingham City Offer

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Jack Wilshere turned down the chance to leave Arsenal on loan to Birmingham City on Thursday.

It's noted the Midlands club were so keen on getting the midfielder that they were ready to pay his £90,000-a-week wages, with manager Harry Redknapp "willing the throw the kitchen sink at the 25-year-old."

But the 25-year-old is said to have been unwilling to drop down into the second tier of English football and eventually remained with the Gunners past Thursday's deadline.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette noted how much Wilshere's career has stalled in recent years:

As relayed by 101 Great Goals, the midfielder recently joked about his lack of action on social media:

Last season Wilshere spent the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, and while he impressed in spells, his campaign was curtailed in April when he suffered a broken leg. Sadly for the Arsenal academy graduate, it's a familiar story.

As things stand, Wilshere looks to be a long way off the Arsenal first team, even with the struggles of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey taken into account. In training and Under-23 football, the midfielder needs to prove his fitness and show the talent that made so many so excited about his potential can still be tapped into.