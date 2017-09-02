Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Diego Costa and Ross Barkley Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Diego Costa reportedly remains unwilling to "make peace" with the Blues after failing to secure a return to Atletico Madrid, while it is also said that Tottenham Hotspur will rival the champions for Ross Barkley in January.

According to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph, "Chelsea still want Costa, who has been on strike in Brazil, to return to the club and train to try to make himself available for selection."

However, "sources close to the player" say "he has offered no suggestion he is prepared to do that" despite being named in Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad, following the close of the transfer window.

Costa had been determined to force through a move to Atletico Madrid and had also said he was willing to spend the rest of the season in Brazil if he was not sold this summer, according to Ben Fisher at The Guardian.

It appears that Costa is not willing to soften his stance, and he may have already played his last game for the club, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea have brought in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid as a replacement for Costa, and he has adjusted well to life in the Premier League, via OptaJoe:

Costa may therefore remain in Brazil until January, when the transfer window reopens, and also when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban ends, making a move to Diego Simeone's side once again an option.

Meanwhile, the Blues will also face competition from Tottenham for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley when the window reopens in January, per Paul Joyce at The Times.

Per Aaron Flanagan at the Mirror, Chelsea were on the verge of signing the 23-year-old in a deal worth £30 million on deadline day, only for the Englishman to change his mind during the medical.

Barkley has since taken to Twitter to deny the report and insist he will make a decision on his future in January:

Per Joyce, Spurs and Chelsea will try to sign Barkley, who will be out of contract in the summer, and may therefore be available for a reduced fee.

OptaJoe highlight just why the midfielder is in such high demand:

Having openly admitted he will consider his future in January, and with his contract expiring, it seems highly likely that Barkley will move on if there are offers when the window reopens.