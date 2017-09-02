Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly turned down the opportunity to land a trio of world-class strikers this summer after president Florentino Perez had chances to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Spanish website Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Perez was offered the chance to sign Ibrahimovic prior to the Swede re-joining Manchester United until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Otway previously sourced Diario Gol in another report and wrote Ibrahimovic "had his heart set on a move to Real" before moving back to Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic saw his sole season with United cut short following a knee injury in April, and while there may be concerns the veteran is past it at 35, he recently did his part to dispel those rumours with an update on his condition:

According to reports, manager Zinedine Zidane has chosen to run with French countryman Karim Benzema, despite the fact many might consider the likes of Ibrahimovic, Lewandowski or Aubameyang an upgrade.

Red Devils supporters will be glad to have journeyman hitman Ibrahimovic back at the club, and United frontman Romelu Lukaku recently talked up his new team-mate's value, per Goal:

Borussia Dortmund forward Aubameyang enjoyed his career-best season in 2016-17 and netted 40 goals across all competitions, leading to new interest in his signature from a host of European powerhouses.

Former club AC Milan were one of those mentioned as being among his suitors, and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli told the club's podcast Dortmund wouldn't sell the striker:

The Gabon international has made no secret of his desire to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the past and, per Goal's Solace Chukwu, once promised his late grandfather he would represent Los Blancos.

Of the three world-class strikers mentioned as possible recruits, Bayern Munich talisman Lewandowski seems like the least likely addition, given the status he holds among the world's premier scorers, per Sky Sports Statto:

It's said Fernando Llorente was also considered as a striker acquisition prior to his last-gasp move from Swansea City to Tottenham Hotspur, and the former Athletic Bilbao man would have been a far simpler target to sign.

Benzema is now nailed on to lead Madrid's line alone until the January transfer window at least, with youngster Borja Mayoral as his backup, though Perez may come to regret not adding a higher class of forward alternative.