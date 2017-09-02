Juventus Transfer News: Alex Sandro Contract Latest, Pietro Pellegri Rumours

Getty Images - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is reportedly on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with the club worth €5 million (£4.6 million) per year. Meanwhile, Genoa have reportedly revealed how much they want for wonderkid Pietro Pellegri.

Not long after enduring a summer of speculation linking him with moves to Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea, Football Italia reported Sandro is set to sign new terms in Turin.

The rumoured deal—which has a reported expiration date of June 2022—is worth almost double Sandro's current €2.8 million (£2.6 million) salary.

Chelsea manager and former Juventus boss Antonio Conte was frequently associated with old charge Sandro, but Goal's Nizaar Kinsella was adamant the Brazil international wouldn't be on his way to Stamford Bridge:

Those assertions proved correct as Sandro remained at the Old Lady and now looks likely to extend his stay with the Serie A champions, who already sold one star defender this past summer following Leonardo Bonucci's move to AC Milan.

Sandro moved to Turin from Portuguese giants Porto in 2015 and has won back-to-back league crowns with Juve, leading club CEO Giuseppe Marotta to assert his future is safe at Juve, per Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Football Italia's report mentioned the Bianconeri "generally do not insert release clauses into their contracts," and while a new deal doesn't guarantee Sandro's future at the club, it does safeguard his status for the time being.

Furthermore, a double-your-money deal is likely to help divert the South American's attention away from the more lucrative climes of the Premier League, offsetting future approaches from Chelsea and the Citizens should they come.

Elsewhere, Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Genoa want €30 million (£27.5 million) if they're to part ways with Italian sensation Pellegri.

The 16-year-old hit Serie A headlines last season when he scored the first league goal of his career against AS Roma, per OptaPaolo, which happened to be Francesco Totti's final game for the Giallorossi:

It's said Genoa want a cash payment of €15 million (£13.7 million), plus another €15 million in add-ons, which Juventus may consider an affordable sum for a youngster of such major potential.

Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona this summer looks to have inflated transfer prices in general, and the acquisition of youngsters like Pellegri may be considered a priority in years to come.