    Manchester City Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Deadline-Day Bid Rumours

    September 2, 2017

    NAPLES, ITALY - AUGUST 16: Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round First Leg match between SSC Napoli and OGC Nice at Stadio San Paolo on August 16, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
    Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

    Manchester City reportedly had a last-minute bid for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly turned down due to the Italian club's return to the UEFA Champions League.

    According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Citizens valued Koulibaly at £60 million but were unable to cut a deal for his services with Napoli determined to retain their top talent for Europe's premier competition.

    The Guardian's Daniel Harris believed centre-back should've been an area Pep Guardiola addressed in the transfer window:

    Central defence was just about the only area of the pitch in which City have failed to strengthen so far in 2017, and West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans was mentioned by The Sun's Alex Terrell as another later target for the club.

    Koulibaly has earned a reputation as one of Serie A's most accomplished defenders in recent seasons, and Football Radars provided a breakdown of his 2016-17 season, which included an average pass completion of just under 90 per cent:

    City got the majority of their transfer business done early on this summer and spent more than £100 million on defenders Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo, as well as a reported £35 million on goalkeeper Ederson.

    The Citizens are widely expected to challenge for the Premier League title and more this season, but Yahoo Sport UK may be correct suggesting the club should have focused their funds elsewhere:

    As things stand, Vincent Kompany is the only centre-back at the Etihad Stadium who will have his manager's trust in its entirety. John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala have each shown stretches of questionable form at the club.

    Tempting Koulibaly in future could prove troublesome for City, too, as GianlucaDiMarzio.com reporter David Amoyal outlined the important status he holds at the Stadio San Paolo:

    Gil Azzurri owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has shown a stubbornness in refusing to sell his top assets in the past, and Koulibaly is sure to rank among those considering the offer City reportedly made for his signature.

    Reports of a move for the defender hint City were adamant to add a central defender to their ranks until the transfer deadline, and Guardiola won't have another chance to add new blood in that area until the winter.

