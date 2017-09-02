    Spain Defeat Italy 3-0 in 2018 World Cup Qualifier; Isco Earns Brace

    Spain defeated Italy in UEFA Group G qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, prevailing 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.

    The Italians were in trouble after just 13 minutes, as Isco curled a free-kick past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

    Isco grabbed his brace five minutes before half-time, finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box and sparking celebrations.

    Alvaro Morata arrived as a late substitute, and the Chelsea player made it 3-0 after 77 minutes in a comprehensive victory.

                    

