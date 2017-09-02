Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Contract Buzz, Andrea Belotti Price Tag

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard may be convinced to snub Real Madrid after the Blues signed his younger brother, Kylian. Elsewhere, Torino's president has reaffirmed the cost it would take to sign Chelsea target Andrea Belotti.

The west London club once had a third Hazard brother, Thorgan, on their books, and the Telegraph's Matt Law suggested the acquisition of Kylian from Hungarian club Ujpest may improve the winger's happiness in London as the club looks to tie him down to a new contract.

Los Blancos have been frequently linked with a move for the eldest Hazard sibling in the past few transfer windows, and Law suggested signing Kylian could be Chelsea's "most significant piece of business."

Blues boss Antonio Conte commented on speculation of a summer move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in July, at which point he was confident his talisman would remain at the club, per Kristof Terreur of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws:

The move to sign Kylian strikes as one made to keep Eden content considering the attacking midfielder will link up with Chelsea's development squad and isn't expected to have any first-team impact—at first at least.

Having another family member in west London will undoubtedly keep Eden content for the time being, but whether it will be enough to retain his loyalties in the long term is a question for the years to come.

As for a potential arrival at Stamford Bridge, Torino president Urbano Cairo has again said a club will need to pay Belotti's release clause in full if they're to sign the Italy frontman. He told Radio Sportiva (h/t Rob Guest of football.london):

"I was never afraid of losing him. The decision was mine to keep Belotti, unless someone came along ready to pay the €100m clause.

[...]

"We had an incredible number of proposals come in, but we kept practically everyone and added important new players.

"With a heavy heart, we parted with Marco Benassi and Zappacosta. When it came to Zappacosta, Chelsea made an offer that was simply too good to refuse."

Conte already signed a striker this summer in the form of former Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata, but ESPN's Mark Ogden suggested Belotti could have been the more sensible investment:

A €100 million (£91 million) payment would have marked a world-record transfer prior to this summer, but it all of a sudden looks so much more affordable following Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Not only that, but Belotti's record of 28 goals in 38 games for the Bull last season showcased his elite talent, and Squawka highlighted that run of scoring success has continued into the 2017-18 campaign:

Chelsea's late capture of Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta sets a precedent for relations between the two clubs, and Conte may look to return to Serie A for an attacking investment in 2018.

Much will depend on this season and how Morata acclimates to the Premier League following Diego Costa's exodus, but Belotti may no longer be considered as far out of reach as he did prior to this summer's transfer drama.