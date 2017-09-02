    Aaron Donald, Rams Reportedly 'Not Close' on Contract Agreement

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    Apr 10, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald addresses the media at press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Aaron Donald's holdout doesn't appear to be nearing an end, as the All-Pro defensive tackle and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly remain far apart on a new contract.

    Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Donald and the Rams are in contract negotiations but are "not close" to reaching an agreement.

    Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the team's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday he was hopeful Donald would be back soon.

    "Every single day is so vital and important," McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “Obviously, the closer you get the higher the level of urgency there is.

    "But that urgency has always been high for us, but I think the feeling right now is definitely optimistic."

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rams brass flew to Atlanta to meet with Donald in person Wednesday.

    Donald has been holding out since training camp started at the end of July. The 26-year-old is scheduled to make $1.8 million in the third year of his rookie contract this season, per Spotrac.

    A first-round pick in 2014, Donald has outplayed his deal. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, been named to the All-Pro first team in each of the last two seasons and ranked as the best interior defender in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.

    The Rams open the 2017 regular season at home Sept. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

