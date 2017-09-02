    Ross Barkley Denies Chelsea Medical, Will Make Transfer Decision After Injury

    Matt Jones
September 2, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Ross Barkley of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on May 12, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has denied suggestions he underwent a medical at Chelsea on Thursday.

    As reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri suggested the player had passed a medical with the Blues after the two clubs had agreed a fee for his sale.

    However, Barkley took to social media to deny that was the case and said he would make a decision on his future in January:

    The reports that emerged caused confusion late on in the final day of the summer transfer window. According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the fee was as much as £35 million, while Barkley had also agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions.

    Barkley is currently injured and looks unlikely to play much football for the remainder of 2017. With less than one year left on his contract, Everton may be forced into accepting a significantly reduced fee for his services in January or losing him for nothing in the summer.

    According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will both try to sign the England midfielder in the mid-season window.

    It'd be a surprise if Koeman called on Barkley again.
    It'd be a surprise if Koeman called on Barkley again.Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Indeed, while he's remained at Goodison Park for the time being, Barkley is unlikely to play for the Toffees again. Ronald Koeman's side have drafted in Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney in the summer who operate in similar roles.

    Given Barkley is clearly pondering his future elsewhere, it'd be a big surprise to see the midfielder called upon by his manager before he's inevitably offloaded.

