Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Ivan Perisic, Marouane Fellaini Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly set to include a €70 million (£64 million) release clause in a new contract for their winger Ivan Perisic, who was a target for Manchester United in the summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), having kept the Croatian beyond the transfer deadline, the Serie A side are keen to secure his long-term future. Inter will offer Perisic annual wages of €4.7 million (£4.3 million) as part of his new deal, it's added.

As noted in the report, the Red Devils wanted Perisic, with United boss Jose Mourinho said to have met the player in March to discuss a transfer. The Old Trafford outfit were reported to be reluctant to meet the valuation of £50 million placed on the player by Inter.

Perisic would have been another excellent addition to the Red Devils squad. Indeed, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested the attacking midfield positions are a little short at United:

It's easy to see why Mourinho would have loved to have added Perisic. The former Wolfsburg man is a player in the Portuguese's mould; he's tenacious, aggressive and has limitless energy. He'd bring a different threat to the side than what's currently being offered by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Additionally, Perisic chips in with big contributions on a regular basis. His crossing is exceptional, as is his shooting and ability to find space at the back post.

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

As noted by Squawka Football, he's showed United what they missed out on early in the Serie A season:

If a new contract is signed and the clause aforementioned is included in the terms, it may spell the end of United's interest in the player.

Though he's a fine footballer, it'd be a massive surprise to see the Red Devils part with so much for someone who isn't a world-class talent and at 28 years old, will not offer much in terms of longevity.

Marouane Fellaini "Agreement in Principle"

Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to Eren Sarigul of Turkish Football, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has an "agreement in principle" with Galatasaray to join next summer.

"Meanwhile, Galatasaray's rivals Fenerbahce have also been in talks with Fellaini," continued Sarigul. "The Yellow Canaries want to sign the Belgium international from Manchester United in January."

Fellaini's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the current campaign, meaning he could potentially agree a deal with a new club from January onwards.

During his time at Old Trafford, the Belgium international has split opinion among United supporters. But Mourinho is clearly a fan, suggesting in the summer that it would be easier for Galatasaray to prise the 54-year-old away from the Red Devils than get Fellaini.

Indeed, whether by luck or design from Mourinho, United have been a more productive outfit so far this season when the 29-year-old is on the field, per Ben McAleer of WhoScored.com:

It's clear Mourinho trusts Fellaini. While he may not be the most technical player on the ball or the most dynamic in his defensive work, he does a fine job for the team in a couple of different positions. Late in games, in particular, he can pose a major threat when his side is seeking to play direct football.

There'll be a discussion to have over the player's future in the months to come, especially if Fellaini can get regular games elsewhere. Nevertheless, you sense that if Mourinho gets his way, the midfielder will remain at Old Trafford for a while yet.