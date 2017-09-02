Andreas Pereira Joins Valencia on a Season-Long Loan Deal from Manchester United

Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty Images

Valencia have signed Andreas Pereira on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the 2017-18 season, the La Liga club confirmed on Friday.

Los Che posted the following snap of the forward in his new club colours on Twitter:

United released their own bulletin confirming the 21-year-old had moved on on a temporary basis. "Everybody at Manchester United wishes Andreas good luck at Valencia this season," it concluded.

The Brazil youth international was part of the United squad throughout pre-season, and with no deal done leading into the final day of the summer transfer window for Spanish clubs, he looked poised to be staying put.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was surprised the Red Devils opted to let him move on:

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson suggested manager Jose Mourinho would be torn on this decision, though added that Pereira was set to extend his contract at United:

Pereira is a big talent. While he's only made five senior appearances at Old Trafford, it's clear he's rated highly by those at the club.

Last season he showcased that ability for Granada on loan. Although the team eventually suffered relegation, Pereira was a consistent bright spark, giving the club's supporters something to enjoy in what was an otherwise disappointing season.

Per Squawka Football, the United man outstripped other players of his age in the Spanish top flight in terms of his creative output:

Though Pereira would have been another option for the Red Devils in the final third, the decision to loan him out seems the most sensible one at this point.

TF-Images/Getty Images

With players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford available in attacking midfield positions, it'd take an injury crisis before Pereira was called upon. At Valencia, he'll be getting consistent minutes for a big club trying to establish itself back at the top end of Spanish football.

Under new manager Marcelino this Valencia team should thrive, and they have showcased encouraging signs early in the 2017-18 campaign. It'll be fascinating to see what kind of role Pereira has to play in his plans in the months to come.