UEFA Opens PSG Financial Fair Play Investigation After Transfer Activity

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

UEFA has opened a Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, following their activities in the transfer window this summer.

The investigation will delve into the club's dealings after they spent a world-record fee to bring Neymar to the club from Barcelona, as well as landing Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, per Dan Roan at BBC Sport:

PSG made the biggest transfer of the summer when they brought in Neymar for £200 million, on a five-year deal, per BBC Sport.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was questioned about the move in relation to FFP at the time, but insisted he was not worried about the situation, as noted by Associated Press sports writer Rob Harris:

PSG then further added to their ranks by bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, initially on loan, but with an option to buy, with the deal set to cost up to €180 million, per Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC.

Football writer Tariq Panja reported that PSG were reminded they must comply with FFP regulations ahead of signing Mbappe:

Daily Telegraph sports correspondent Ben Rumsby was quick to give his view on UEFA's latest move and feels it sends a strong message:

PSG have been sanctioned for breaking FFP regulations previously in 2014 after it was found that a sponsorship deal with Qatar was of insufficient value, per CNN.

The Ligue 1 side also brought in Dani Alves from Juventus this summer, who reportedly joined on a deal worth £12 million a year, per Jonathan Smith at ESPN FC.

The club did manage to offload some players, with Serge Aurier joining Tottenham for a fee in the region of £23 million, per BBC Sport.

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi also departed for Juventus in a deal worth £18.2 million plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson at the Guardian.

BBC sports correspondent Richard Conway said it is the Mbappe deal that is the reason for the investigation, although the world-record Neymar move will also be under scrutiny:

Having been sanctioned previously, and with FFP a big topic after another summer of heavy spending across Europe, all eyes will be on UEFA and what it decides in relation to PSG's huge investments.