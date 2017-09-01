Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly on PUP List, May Return from Knee Injury in 2017

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Minnesota Vikings are expected to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list for the first six games of the 2017 regular season.

Rapoport added that the Vikes haven't ruled out the possibility of Bridgewater playing this season.

Bridgewater suffered a severe knee injury just prior to the start of the 2016 season, missed the entire campaign and hasn't yet been cleared to return to practice.

Minnesota acquired quarterback Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick before the start of the 2016 season, and he went on to start 15 games, setting the single-season NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6 percent.

Bradford is the unquestioned starter entering 2017 with veteran Case Keenum in line to serve as the backup.

The Vikings selected Bridgewater with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville.

After going 6-6 as a starter during his rookie season, Bridgewater went 11-5 in 2015 and led Minnesota to the playoffs.

He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns, culminating in a Pro Bowl nod.

Bridgewater is set to enter the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2017.