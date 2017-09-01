Wayne Rooney Arrested on Suspicion of Drink-Driving, Released on Bail by Police

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As relayed by BBC's Richard Conway, Cheshire Police confirmed the former England and Manchester United man was taken into custody:

"A picture was posted on Instagram the same evening, showing Rooney and a fellow customer, tagged at the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge," reported Sky News. "It was uploaded just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, but deleted as reports of Rooney's arrest surfaced after 11 a.m. on Friday."

Previously in his career, Rooney would have been away with the England team on international duty at this point in the season. But England's former skipper and all-time top scorer confirmed his retirement from the Three Lions setup last week.

Rooney moved from Manchester United back to Everton in the summer and has started the season in encouraging form.

The striker netted the winning goal on the opening day of the Premier League season against Stoke City and grabbed his 200th in the competition in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.