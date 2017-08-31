Andrew Luck's Timetable Up to 'Football Gods', 'Gut Feeling,' Jim Irsay Says

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has put the onus on quarterback Andrew Luck to determine when he will be ready to play.

Speaking to reporters Thursday (via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star), Irsay said Luck's "timetable is more on the football gods and Andrew’s gut feeling on how he’s feeling."

Luck has been on the physically unable to perform list since the Colts opened training camp at the end of July. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick had surgery on his throwing shoulder in January to correct an issue that had been lingering since 2015.

At the Colts' 2017 kickoff luncheon on Wednesday (via Keefer), Irsay said Luck was "coming along well" but didn't offer any specific details about when they expected the 27-year-old back on the field.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during the team's pregame radio broadcast prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals that Luck would be taken off the PUP list by Saturday.

“All indications are we’re going to take Andrew off PUP,’’ Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4.

Luck missed nine games during the 2015 season due to kidney and abdominal injuries. He played in 15 games last season.

The Colts open the 2017 regular season on Sept. 10 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.