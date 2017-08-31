    Andrew Luck's Timetable Up to 'Football Gods', 'Gut Feeling,' Jim Irsay Says

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Detroit Lions in the second half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has put the onus on quarterback Andrew Luck to determine when he will be ready to play. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday (via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star), Irsay said Luck's "timetable is more on the football gods and Andrew’s gut feeling on how he’s feeling."

    Luck has been on the physically unable to perform list since the Colts opened training camp at the end of July. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick had surgery on his throwing shoulder in January to correct an issue that had been lingering since 2015. 

    At the Colts' 2017 kickoff luncheon on Wednesday (via Keefer), Irsay said Luck was "coming along well" but didn't offer any specific details about when they expected the 27-year-old back on the field.

    Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during the team's pregame radio broadcast prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals that Luck would be taken off the PUP list by Saturday. 

    All indications are we’re going to take Andrew off PUP,’’ Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4. 

    Luck missed nine games during the 2015 season due to kidney and abdominal injuries. He played in 15 games last season. 

    The Colts open the 2017 regular season on Sept. 10 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Investigator Recommended No Suspension for Elliott

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Keep or Cut: Will Dorsett Make Colts’ Final Roster?

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside the Lab with the Next Generation of RBs

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Texans Ink Hopkins to $81M Extension

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report