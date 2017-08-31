Luis Suarez Leaves Match vs. Argentina with Knee Injury

PABLO PORCIUNCULA BRUNE/Getty Images

Luis Suarez returned quickly from a knee injury earlier this month, but it appears to have caused problems again in Uruguay's match against Argentina.

The Barcelona forward was forced to leave Thursday's match in the 83rd minute after dealing with obvious pain in his right knee, as described by AS English:

Suarez had returned two weeks ahead of schedule from a knee injury he suffered earlier this month.

Barca specifically announced Thursday that he had the "all clear" to compete for his national team in a key World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

The club and country will now hope he didn't make anything worse during his time on the pitch.

Cristhian Stuani replaced Suarez for Uruguay and the squad managed to escape with a scoreless draw, but there are now serious questions about whether Suarez will be able to help in Tuesday's match against Paraguay.

Barcelona obviously have other options on the attack, but every match is key when you are trying to win trophies.

The 30-year-old remains one of the top goal-scorers in the world when healthy and would represent a significant loss for both teams if he is forced to miss more time.