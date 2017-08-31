LeBron James, Tyronn Lue Reportedly 'Cooled' on Isaiah Thomas Trade After Exam

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James and Tyronn Lue reportedly had misgivings about the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics after a physical exam revealed point guard Isaiah Thomas could miss significant time next season.

Citing a league source, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote Wednesday "as news spread throughout the organization that Thomas could miss time deep into the upcoming season, James and Lue cooled on the deal."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported late last week the Cavaliers had grown hesitant about putting their stamp of approval on the Kyrie Irving blockbuster because they had "medical questions" about Thomas' injured hip.

Thomas has since downplayed concerns he won't work his way back to 100 percent, although he did tell Wojnarowski he's unsure when he'll make his Wine and Gold debut.

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career," Thomas said. "Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

The Cavaliers can only hope that's the case after they put the finishing touches on the trade Wednesday by acquiring a 2020 second-round pick from the Celtics (via the Miami Heat) in addition to Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and center Ante Zizic.

Now it will be up to Lue and James to integrate those new pieces into the fold after O'Connor reported they "were apparently told by upper management that Thomas and Crowder were being brought in to help the team compete with the Warriors now."