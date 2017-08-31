Chelsea Transfer News: Everton Owner Explains Failed Ross Barkley Move

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has confirmed Ross Barkley has turned down a transfer to Chelsea on Thursday after the teams agreed a £35 million fee on deadline day.

Rob Harris of the Associated Press reported the news, as the England international remains at Goodison Park.

Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News shed further light on the late failure of the deal:

The player appeared to be ready to leave the Toffees after Wayne Rooney returned to Merseyside to claim the No. 10 role under manager Ronald Koeman.

Barkley needs a new challenge, but with the window about to close, he will stay with Everton for the immediate future.