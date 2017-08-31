    Joel Campbell Agrees to Season-Long Loan with Real Betis from Arsenal

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 28: Joel Campbell #28 of Arsenal FC kicks the ball up field against the MLS All-Stars during the first half of the AT&T MLS All-Star Game at Avaya Stadium on July 28, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Arsenal have confirmed Joel Campbell will return to Real Betis on loan after a successful spell at the Spanish club in 2012-13.

    The Gunners announced the move via their official website, as the Costa Rican heads off to La Liga once again.

    The forward has remained around the fringes of manager Arsene Wenger's plans for some time, and his future surely lies away from north London.

    Campbell spent last season on loan with Sporting CP, as the 25-year-old scored three goals in 19 games in the Portuguese league, per WhoScored.com.

    It is the sixth time Wenger has sent the player out on loan since his arrival at Arsenal in 2011.

