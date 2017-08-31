Joel Campbell Agrees to Season-Long Loan with Real Betis from Arsenal

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed Joel Campbell will return to Real Betis on loan after a successful spell at the Spanish club in 2012-13.

The Gunners announced the move via their official website, as the Costa Rican heads off to La Liga once again.

The forward has remained around the fringes of manager Arsene Wenger's plans for some time, and his future surely lies away from north London.

Campbell spent last season on loan with Sporting CP, as the 25-year-old scored three goals in 19 games in the Portuguese league, per WhoScored.com.

It is the sixth time Wenger has sent the player out on loan since his arrival at Arsenal in 2011.