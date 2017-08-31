Liverpool Transfer News: Thomas Lemar Talks Failed Move, Emre Can Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

AS Monaco maestro and reported Liverpool target Thomas Lemar has opened up on his failed move to the Premier League and refused to rule out a move in future. Meanwhile, it's said Juventus made a last-ditch bid to sign Emre Can.

Lemar was heavily linked with Liverpool and Arsenal on deadline day but ended up staying at Monaco. The winger scored twice in France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Thursday evening and suggested he may be open to leaving the Stade Louis 11 in future.

He told French broadcaster TFI (h/t James Dickenson of the Daily Express): "We’ll see what happens. For the moment I am a Monaco player and everything is going very well."

Not only did Lemar score twice on the same day his proposed move from the French Riviera to England came undone, but his stunning first goal for France led RMC host Mohamed Bouhafsi to suggest his price tag is already on the up:

Arsenal looked the more likely suitor to seal a move for Lemar on deadline day, and the Gunners even agreed a £92 million fee with the Ligue 1 giants, per Dickenson's report.

However, if Liverpool were to revive interest in the Frenchman next year, the London Evening Standard's James Olley pointed out the advantage UEFA Champions League qualification poses for their hopes:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope the 2017-18 season will be a success without Lemar, and any progress shown this term will only help convince targets of his calibre to reconsider an Anfield switch in future.

Much will also depend on how Monaco fare this season after selling a string of stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy. Any misfortune could see the exodus pick back up next summer, at which point Lemar may be one of the favourites to draw interest.

Elsewhere, Italian website Ilbianconero.com (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Juventus made a final attempt to sign Can on Thursday, but it looks as though both parties will settle for a free transfer next summer.

Reports linking Can with a move to Turin had escalated in recent weeks, and Squawka illustrated the kind of talent the Bianconeri are chasing after he enjoyed a star performance in Sunday's 4-0 win over Arsenal:

Can has come into his own at Liverpool in 2017, but with Naby Keita now set to arrive at Anfield from RB Leipzig at the end of this season, Klopp has a tough-tackling replacement lined up for the Germany international.

Juve are understood to have had a €25 million (£22 million) bid for Can already rejected this summer, and all signs point to the midfield destroyer moving to the Old Lady for nothing in 2018.