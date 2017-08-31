Nikola Vlasic Signs 5-Year Everton Contract from Hajduk Split

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed the arrival of Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split, after the teenager signed on Thursday.

The Toffees made the announcement via their official website after the 19-year-old penned a five-year contract.

The forward is coach Ronald Koeman's ninth capture of a very busy summer for the Merseyside outfit.

Per the club's website, the new signing said:

"I am very excited about the opportunity to play for this big club. The Premier League is the best league in the world and this is one of the top clubs in England. It is such a big honour for me to be here.

"When I heard that Everton were interested in me, I knew straight away I wanted to come here. Whenever someone called my manager or my father, I told them I only wanted to come to Everton.



"The ambition of the club is to ultimately play in the Champions League and I want to help achieve that goal. I believe in myself and in this team - I think we can do great things together."

Vlasic has been handed the No. 27 shirt, as one of European football's most promising young talents joins Koeman's revolution.